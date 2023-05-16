Woman found dead in hotel in Saitama Prefecture

Police in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, are investigating the possible homicide of a female guest found dead in a business hotel room on Tuesday.

At around 1:30 p.m., a hotel employee called 110, concerning an unconscious female guest who had not checked out of the hotel by the appointed time, Kyodo News reported. Police and paramedics went to the hotel where the woman, who was in her 40s, was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman was lying on the floor and there were external signs of injury on her body. Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

The hotel is situated beside restaurants and businesses on the east side of Yatsuka Station along the Tobu Skytree Line.

The woman checked in alone on Monday, the hotel said.

