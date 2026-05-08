Woman found dead in hotel room in Osaka

Police in Osaka are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a hotel room on Saturday morning.

According to police, at around 5 a.m., a man visited the police station and said that "a woman may have been murdered" at a hotel in Namba, Chuo Ward, TV Asahi reported.

He also said that "a female acquaintance of mine heard from a man that he had killed someone.”

When police arrived at the hotel, they found a young woman, fully clothed, lying on a bed in a room on the sixth floor. The skin on her neck was discolored, as if she had been strangled. Police said she was declared dead at the scene.

The woman is believed to be in her 20s.

Police said they are questioning the man who made the report in order to contact his female acquaintance and find the man who told her about the woman being killed.

The hotel is in the Minami district, a bustling area near Osaka Metro Namba Station, lined with commercial buildings and restaurants.

© Japan Today