Woman found dead in Kumagaya apartment

Police in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, say a 27-year-old woman found dead in her apartment on Monday was murdered.
According to police, an autopsy on Tuesday revealed that Hidemi Miyazaki, of no fixed occupation, died from asphyxiation, Sankei Shimbun reported. Her body was found just after noon on Monday by a male acquaintance who visited her apartment after he was unable to contact her. The front door and balcony window were unlocked.
Police said Miyazaki was lying on a futon. She was fully clothed and there were no visible injuries inflicted on her body.
Miyazaki was last seen in a nearby convenience store at around 2 a.m. on Sept 3, police said.
Police said Miyazaki had previously consulted with them several times before her murder this month. However, police declined to give further details, saying it “concerns [her] privacy.”© Japan Today
4 Comments
Zaphod
Well, that would be quite a clue. I am sure the police are now following back to the source of these "concerns".
snowymountainhell
“Rest in Peace” poor, unfortunate soul.
snowymountainhell
“Condolences” offered to any family, friends and her friend who found her. - Let’s hope the investigation is hereby diligent, thorough, swift and just to honor the decedent.
snowymountainhell
Her previously consulted matter with police “concerns[ed] her privacy” reads like a Japanese “cop out” from responsibility for something/someone she was likely in fear of. *Could more have been done to have ***prevented** this crime?
Let’s hope the investigation is hereby DOUBLY diligent, thorough, swift and ‘just’ to honor the decedent.
Thunderbird2
Sounds like the poor girl was either the victim of a stalker. What a bloody waste of a young life :(