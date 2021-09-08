Woman found dead in Kumagaya apartment

Police in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, say a 27-year-old woman found dead in her apartment on Monday was murdered.

According to police, an autopsy on Tuesday revealed that Hidemi Miyazaki, of no fixed occupation, died from asphyxiation, Sankei Shimbun reported. Her body was found just after noon on Monday by a male acquaintance who visited her apartment after he was unable to contact her. The front door and balcony window were unlocked.

Police said Miyazaki was lying on a futon. She was fully clothed and there were no visible injuries inflicted on her body.

Miyazaki was last seen in a nearby convenience store at around 2 a.m. on Sept 3, police said.

Police said Miyazaki had previously consulted with them several times before her murder this month. However, police declined to give further details, saying it “concerns [her] privacy.”

