crime

Woman found dead in Mie home; man found hanging outside

1 Comment
MIE

A woman was found dead in her home in Tsu, Mie Prefecture, and her husband was found hanging outside on Sunday, in what police suspect may have been a murder-suicide.

According to police, the bodies of the couple, both in their 50s, were found on the premises of their two-story house at around 5 p.m., local media reported. The man was reportedly hanging in a place used for drying clothes outside the home, while his wife was found face down in a second-floor room. Police did not say how she died.

The woman’s boss contacted police at around 4 p.m. on Sunday after becoming concerned when she failed to show up for work. When officers went to check on her, they discovered the two bodies. The front door was locked at the time, and police found the key to the front door in the man’s pocket.

These family murders are becoming pretty common nowadays.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Most or many people are murdered by someone they know.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

