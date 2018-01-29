Woman found dead in Tokyo hotel room

Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, said Monday they are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the room of a business hotel on Sunday.

According to police, the woman checked into the hotel on Saturday night, Sankei Shimbun reported. On Sunday, when she did not check out, a hotel employee went to the room on the 6th floor and found her body.

Police said the woman, who was fully clothed, was lying on the floor and had been beaten about the head.

Police have not yet released the woman's name or age.

