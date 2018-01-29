Woman found dead in Tokyo hotel room

Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, said Monday they are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the room of a business hotel on Sunday.
According to police, the woman checked into the hotel on Saturday night, Sankei Shimbun reported. On Sunday, when she did not check out, a hotel employee went to the room on the 6th floor and found her body.
Police said the woman, who was fully clothed, was lying on the floor and had been beaten about the head.
Police have not yet released the woman's name or age.© Japan Today
smithinjapan
RIP to the woman. I hope they can find who did it.
nandakandamanda
Such a waste. Why?????
smithinjapan
nandakandamanda: "Such a waste. Why?????"
There is no answer. Some people are just very sick, and very evil. I doubt there is much if anything else to it.
Strangerland
There is always a reason. The question is whether we ever learn it, and whether the reason justifies the action. There is even a reason when people who cannot differentiate between right and wrong murder - the reason is in their head, but it still exists nonetheless.