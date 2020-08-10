Woman found dead, mother in critical condition in suspected murder-suicide

The body of a 43-year-old unemployed woman, with an electrical appliance cord wrapped around her neck, was found in her apartment in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday night, police said. The woman’s 72-year-old mother was found in a nearby park, after having apparently hanged herself.

According to police, the deceased woman’s brother, 45, returned home and found his sister’s body in the living room and called 110. The woman was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

Police started a search for the missing mother who lived with the siblings. She was found in a park near the apartment. Police said Monday she remained unconscious and in a critical condition.

Police said there is no evidence of any third party breaking into the apartment and believe the mother killed her daughter and then tried to kill herself. The son told police he can think of no reason why his mother would have done such a thing.

