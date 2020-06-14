Woman found dead on apartment balcony in Osaka

A woman in her 70s was found dead on the balcony of her first floor apartment in Osaka on Sunday. According to police, the woman’s body was found at around 2:40 p.m. at her apartment in Nishinari Ward, Sankei Shimbun. Police said she had been stabbed with a pair of scissors.

A neighbor saw the woman’s body on the balcony and called 119.

Police said the woman, who lived alone, was lying face down and declared dead at the scene. She had been stabbed in the head just behind her right ear with scissors, police said.

Police said the front door to the apartment was locked but not the balcony window. The apartment showed no signs of having been ransacked.

