Woman found dead on beach in Miyagi Prefecture

A 35-year-old woman was found dead on a beach in Iwanuma City, Miyagi Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the body of Yuka Gyoji, a nursery school teacher from Sendai, was found lying on her back at around 10 a.m. by a man walking on the beach, TV Asahi reported.

Police said the victim was fully clothed and had multiple injuries on her chest and other parts of her body.

There were no belongings on the body, but Gyoji's family had filed a missing person report earlier this year, saying that she had "went out alone and never returned.”

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

