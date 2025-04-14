 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman found dead on beach in Miyagi Prefecture

0 Comments
SENDAI, Miyagi

A 35-year-old woman was found dead on a beach in Iwanuma City, Miyagi Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the body of Yuka Gyoji, a nursery school teacher from Sendai, was found lying on her back at around 10 a.m. by a man walking on the beach, TV Asahi reported.

Police said the victim was fully clothed and had multiple injuries on her chest and other parts of her body.

There were no belongings on the body, but Gyoji's family had filed a missing person report earlier this year, saying that she had "went out alone and never returned.”

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Takayama Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kumano Hongu Shrine Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

This Yakitori Omakase Made Me Fall In Love With Raw Chicken and Liver

Savvy Tokyo

How to Ask for a Raise in Japan (And What To Do If They Say ‘No’)

GaijinPot Blog

Nagahama Hikiyama Festival 

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Akashi Park Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

15 Japanese Skincare Products For Sensitive Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Make A Will in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog