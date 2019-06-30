Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman found dead with cord tied around her neck

TOKYO

A woman was found dead in the corridor of an apartment building in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho red-light district in Tokyo on Sunday morning. Police said an electric appliance cord was tied tightly around her neck, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, the woman – who appeared to be in her 30s – was found at around 9 a.m. on the second floor of the building. She was lying on her back, and confirmed dead at the scene, police said. A one-meter-long cord was wound tightly around her neck.

There were no other external signs of injury on the body and her clothes were not disheveled, police said.

The woman’s bag, containing cash and her ATM card, was found on the second floor not far from the body.

