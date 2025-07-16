 Japan Today
Woman found decapitated at home; 36-year-old son arrested

NISHINOMIYA, Hyogo

Police in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after his 67-year-old mother was found dead with her head decapitated.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, saying, "My mentally unstable son became excited and then locked himself in his room with his mother,” NTV reported.

When the police arrived, they found the headless body of Kyoko Kobayashi in a room on the second floor of the house.

Kobayashi's eldest son, Ryo, was standing in the room with blood on his clothes, and when the police asked him if he had killed his mother, he nodded.

Unbelievable.

Never understood why Japan don't have special institutions to deal with those kind of individuals? I see so many unstable and mentally challenged people everyday, walking free and alone in trains, subway, on the street, etc.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

