Woman found in plastic case floating in dam was strangled to death

Police on Monday said that a woman whose body was found in a plastic case floating in a dam in Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture, had been strangled to death.

The victim, identified as Yuka Konishi, 20, a resident of Yodogawa Ward in Osaka, was killed sometime in the afternoon of Aug 10, an autopsy revealed. Her body was found inside the plastic clothes case floating in Gongen dam by a fisherman at around 8:30 a.m. the next day, Fuji TV reported. The plastic case was tied by a rope which was attached to a weight.

When her body was found, Konishi was wearing a white T-shirt and white long pants.

