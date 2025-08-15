Woman found murdered in Gifu was in contact with suspects hours before disappearing, police say

Police investigating the murder of a 53-year-old woman in Motosu, Gifu Prefecture, said Saturday that she was in contact with a couple arrested on suspicion of killing her hours before she disappeared.

According to police, Keiko Tateno, a part-time employee from Tokoname City, Aichi Prefecture, was at home when her husband left for work on Aug 5, Sankei Shimbun reported. However, when he returned home at around 4:30 a.m. on Aug 6, she and her car were gone.

Tateno’s car was found in Gifu City on Aug 7, and a search for her whereabouts was conducted using security camera footage. Tateno’s body was found on Aug 9 on a riverbank in Motosu. An autopsy determined that she died of asphyxiation.

Police arrested Koji Tachibana, 54, from Gifu City, and his common-law wife Miki Kanbara, 35, both of unknown occupation, after finding that Tachibana had been communicating with Tateno multiple times via social media in the early hours of Aug 6. They were sent to the prosecutor's office on Friday.

