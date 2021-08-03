Woman found stabbed at Osaka apartment

A woman was found unconscious and covered in blood by police inside an apartment in Osaka City on Tuesday.

According to police, an emergency call came into 119 at around 3:30 a.m., from a man saying that a woman that a woman had been stabbed at an apartment in Nishinari Ward, Kyodo News reported. When paramedics arrived at the scene, the woman, who is in her 40s, was found unconscious and her body covered in blood.

Police said she had suffered numerous stab wounds to her face, chest and arms. She remained in a critical condition on Wednesday.

A male acquaintance of the victim was present at the crime scene. He told police he had come to the apartment after receiving a call from another man reporting “a serious problem” occurring at the residence. That caller had disappeared by the time the acquaintance arrived. Surveillance camera footage showed a man hurrying out of the apartment building shortly after the 119 call was made.

