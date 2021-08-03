Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman found stabbed at Osaka apartment

1 Comment
OSAKA

A woman was found unconscious and covered in blood by police inside an apartment in Osaka City on Tuesday. 

According to police, an emergency call came into 119 at around 3:30 a.m., from a man saying that a woman that a woman had been stabbed at an apartment in Nishinari Ward, Kyodo News reported. When paramedics arrived at the scene, the woman, who is in her 40s, was found unconscious and her body covered in blood. 

Police said she had suffered numerous stab wounds to her face, chest and arms. She remained in a critical condition on Wednesday.

A male acquaintance of the victim was present at the crime scene. He told police he had come to the apartment after receiving a call from another man reporting “a serious problem” occurring at the residence. That caller had disappeared by the time the acquaintance arrived. Surveillance camera footage showed a man hurrying out of the apartment building shortly after the 119 call was made.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

JT get your act together and at least proofread what you put out.

It doesn’t reflect well…

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mountain Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: Quick Fixes From The Pharmacy

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

10 Useful Everyday Japanese Beauty Products

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Staying Afloat in Tohoku: 5 Fun Boat Rides

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stretch Your Yen: Budget Tips for Women Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Preparing For Japan’s Yukata Season

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 26-August 1

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog