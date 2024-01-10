Woman found stabbed to death in kitchen at home in Aichi Prefecture

A 73-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her home in Obu, Aichi Prefecture, police said Wednesday.

According to police reports, the woman was found in the kitchen by her daughter, who is in her 40s, when she returned home at around 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. Police said the victim had been stabbed in the face and head with a fork-like object.

The woman lived with her husband, Akira Takai, 74, and her daughter. Police said Takai’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

© Japan Today