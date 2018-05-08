Woman found stabbed to death in man’s apartment in Fukuoka

A 40-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in a man’s apartment in Fukuoka, police said Tuesday. The whereabouts of the man, who is in his 70s, remain unknown.

According to police, the body of Miki Otaku was found in the man’s apartment in Nishi Ward at around 10 p.m. Monday, Fuji TV reported. Otaku’s common-law husband, 45, told police that she had not come back home after saying she was just going out for a little while on Sunday night.

After not being able to contact Otaku on Monday, the man alerted police who narrowed down Otaku’s location to the Susenji area through the GPS in her smartphone. However, the police search was unsuccessful and the man continued looking on his own, going door to door. When he found the door to one apartment unlocked, he went in and found the body of Otaku. He then called 119.

Otaku’s body was in the kitchen of the apartment. Police said she had several stab wounds to her chest and stomach. A knife, believed to the murder weapon, was confiscated.

The man who lives in the apartment is being sought by police.

