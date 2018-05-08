Woman found stabbed to death in man’s apartment in Fukuoka

A 40-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in a man’s apartment in Fukuoka, police said Tuesday. The whereabouts of the man, who is in his 70s, remain unknown.
According to police, the body of Miki Otaku was found in the man’s apartment in Nishi Ward at around 10 p.m. Monday, Fuji TV reported. Otaku’s common-law husband, 45, told police that she had not come back home after saying she was just going out for a little while on Sunday night.
After not being able to contact Otaku on Monday, the man alerted police who narrowed down Otaku’s location to the Susenji area through the GPS in her smartphone. However, the police search was unsuccessful and the man continued looking on his own, going door to door. When he found the door to one apartment unlocked, he went in and found the body of Otaku. He then called 119.
Otaku’s body was in the kitchen of the apartment. Police said she had several stab wounds to her chest and stomach. A knife, believed to the murder weapon, was confiscated.
The man who lives in the apartment is being sought by police.
Michael Jackson
Something doesn't smell right here. He went door-to-door by himself, just happened to find an unlocked door and decided to go in, that just happened to be the exact apartment where his girlfriend's body was, the old man owner of the apartment just happens to be missing, and he just happened to be the last person to see the victim, and the same person who found her body? He did all that work for the police that makes him a prime suspect.
Michael Jackson
My bet is he found them together and he killed both of them.