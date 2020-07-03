Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman found strangled to death in Saitama apartment

SAITAMA

The body of a woman in her 40s was found in an apartment in Saitama City on Thursday, police said, adding that she had been strangled to death.

Police said they found the woman’s body at around 5 p.m. when they went to the apartment in Midori Ward after the woman's daughter called them to say she hadn't heard from her mother for some time, Fuji TV reported. A 58-year-old man, who lives in the apartment, was not there and police said his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Police said the missing man and the dead woman were in a relationship.

A 58-year-old man, who lives in the apartment, was not there and police said his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Well I certainly have no idea who could have killed her, and I hope this gentleman is safe.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

