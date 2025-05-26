Woman found unconscious with knife in neck outside community center in Okayama Prefecture

An elderly woman was found with a knife in her neck outside a community center in Kurashiki City, Okayama Prefecture, on Monday morning.

According to police, a passerby called 119 at around 10 a.m. and said that an elderly woman had collapsed in the bicycle parking lot of the Kurashiki Community Center, TV Asahi reported.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found the woman lying face down with a knife in her neck. The woman was was taken to hospital where she remains unconscious, police said.

The community center is located in the Kurashiki Bikan Historical Quarter, a tourist destination, and was closed on Monday. The bicycle parking lot is at the rear of the building.

© Japan Today