Woman gets 10 years in prison for killing, dismembering younger brother

The Chiba District Court has sentenced a 26-year-old woman to 10 years in prison for killing and dismembering her 21-year-old brother in 2016. In handing down a lighter sentence than prosecutors requested, the court said it found flaws with the prosecution's case, Fuji TV reported.
The defendant Emi Takeuchi made headlines across Japan in August 2016 when she killed her younger brother Ryo, and cut up his body with a kitchen knife at their home in Shisui, Chiba Prefecture.
On Monday, the court said the prosecution did not sufficiently prove that Takeuchi possessed murderous intent. The defendant, therefore, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the lesser charge of inflicting bodily injury resulting in death. Takeuchi's lawyer had argued she stabbed her brother but did not mean to kill him.
The case came to light when one of the victim's friends went to Takeuchi's house, but he was refused admittance by Emi. The man then contacted police, saying he had neither seen nor heard from Ryo since early August 2016.
Upon searching the two-story home with Takeuchi’s consent, police discovered two plastic bags containing a severed head and legs. More body parts were found in other rooms and in the refrigerator, police said.
The corpse was later positively identified as Takeuchi's brother. Takeuchi admitted to killing her brother in mid-August and then cutting up his body.
After her arrest, Takeuchi underwent a psychiatric evaluation.
Prosecutors, who requested an 18 year jail term, said that although Takeuchi remained vague about the motive for killing her brother, she planned the murder. The psychiatric evaluation concluded that she knew what she was doing and was fit to stand trial.© Japan Today
14 Comments
Login to comment
darknuts
So how did she kill him?
browny1
Again it appears - I say appears - that in-family violence and homicide is treated differently to murder by a stranger.
10 years for murder and grisly dismemberment of one's own brother.
If an unknown to the victim person did the same the media, police would be having a field day.
Often here it is said, that family (blood) ties are the backbone of life, the strength of society, which in my book would then make such a murder beyond disgusting.
10 years???
Garthgoyle
What? So even thou she committed murder and remained vague on why she did it, they couldn't prove that she wanted to kill him and let her go light?
stocktrader
10 years? Well, if it was Canada, she would've went to a mental hospital for 2.5 years and be freed. I guess 10 years is better than none. I think she should move next to the judges house.
Strangerland
Canada does not put mentally fit prisoners in mental hospitals.
smithinjapan
10 years is not near enough for what this maniac did.
Disillusioned
She cut up her brother and stashed him all over the house, including body parts in the fridge, but they couldn't prove murderous intent? Living in Japan is so bad for my neck because I spend most of my time shaking my head in disbelief!
M3M3M3
I see that as well, but leniency could also be inherently more justified in cases of family murder. Most people cannot completely disassociate from siblings or immediate family members who drive them absolutely crazy in the same way that they can from a complete stranger. It creates a bit of a pressure cooker which people are forced into. When you consider that the justice system is not meant to seek revenge or retribution but to protect the public from future harm, I can imagine that there are many family murderers who pose very little risk to the public. Locking them up for a long time would serve no practical purpose. A controversial opinion, I know.
Daniel Naumoff
Yo are those judges really that degenerate? Forget killing him, okay average infantile lesser human who could not contain emotions and thought "OK I will poke him a bit, my IQ is too low to understand that it will not be fine either way". She then had her own brother DISMEMBERED. This is where you draw a line and just barricade them into solid walls with a little hole for food and water. Unless she spends those 10 years in a mental facility under daily attempts at reformation this will not anyhow protect the society ten years later. And that judgemental failures will see her roaming the streets when attempting to sleep.
Haruka
I wonder if these cold ruthless killers cry when they dismember a body, and store it in various places at home. The refrigerator? Disgusting. What kinds of thoughts went through her head on a Sunday morning when she opened the refrigerator door to take out some bacon and eggs for the griddle. Yuckers.
Educator60
Disillusioned,
“She cut up her brother and stashed him all over the house, including body parts in the fridge, but they couldn't prove murderous intent?”
Had she, before the murder, purchased a chainsaw and acid for which she had no other use, I’d think she likely had intention to murder. Could you explain how dismembering a body with a kitchen knife after a murder proves murderous intent?
Daniel Naumoff
It does not anyhow prove murderous intent, yet it proves insanity of the culprit, which would not engulf him over the stabbing, and demands the culprit removed from the society, forever preferably, but at least 21 years would do just a little justice in this case.
chisineko
Can just a ten year sentence act as an adequate deterrent to others . Suspect attacking another with a lethal weapon always indicates a murderous intent.
Daniel Naumoff
It does not.