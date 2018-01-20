Woman gets 12-years in prison for killing lover

The Tokyo District Court has sentenced a 34-year-old woman to 12 years in prison for killing the 45-year-old married man with whom she had been in a relationship.

The court found Seikin Okuma guilty of murdering Kazumasa Kurobe at the apartment they shared in Chiyoda Ward last year, Fuji TV reported Saturday.

Although Kurobe was married to another woman, he and Okuma had been living together for about two years.

The court heard that Okuma, who was unemployed, called 110 at around 12:15 a.m. last Aug 10 and said she had stabbed a man in her apartment. Police rushed to the apartment and found Kurobe lying on the floor, bleeding from a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to hospital where he died about one hour later.

Okuma’s lawyer told the court that she and Kurobe got into an argument after Kurobe told her he was going on a trip with his wife. She lost her temper and stabbed him with a kitchen knife, but maintained she didn't mean to kill him.

