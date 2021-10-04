Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman gets 15 years for killing husband with insulin overdose

OSAKA

The Osaka District Court has sentenced a 50-year-old woman to 15 years in prison for killing her 51-year-old husband by giving him an insulin overdose in 2019.

According to the ruling, Shizuka Mukai, a former nurse, who administered the insulin to her husband at their home in Osaka’s Nishinari Ward on April 24, 2019, Sankei Shimbun reported. 

Mukai called 119 at around 7:10 p.m. that day and said her husband wouldn’t “wake up.” Her husband was rushed to a hospital. The following day, the hospital contacted police when the man failed to respond to treatment and fell into a coma. Doctors said his condition was due to hypoglycemia caused by an insulin overdose.

The man died in December 2020.

While Mukai’s husband had diabetes, he has not been prescribed insulin for over 11 years. Mukai said she acquired the insulin through an online site that helps people wanting to commit suicide.

If no autopsy then the ruling is false.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If his Ketochi / Blood sugar was lower than 20 then it will not register on a blood sugar testing device.

If the checked his A1C then that would tell them if his sugar levels were way off for three months. If they were normal then the whole thing is moot.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

