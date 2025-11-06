Woman gets 6 years in prison for killing newborn baby, burying corpse in garden at parents’ home

The Hakodate District Court in Hokkaido has sentenced a 26-year-old woman to six years in prison for killing her newborn baby son and burying his body in the garden of her parents’ home in Hokuto City, Hokkaido, in 2024.

During the lay judge trial, Runa Ouchi admitted to abandoning the body but denied the murder charge.

According to the ruling, Ouchi forcefully hit the head of her newborn baby on April 22, 2024, killing him, at her apartment in Hirosaki City, Aomori Prefecture, and then took the body to her parents' home where she buried the body in a flowerbed in the garden sometime between April 28 and May 5.

Ouchi said in a statement: "The baby was dead at birth. I did not use violence or have any intent to kill him."

However, the doctor who performed an autopsy on the baby's body testified that "the baby was born alive and had suffered multiple blows to the head with considerable force."

Presiding Judge Tomohide Murayama said Ouchi’s act was heinous even if she had behaved impulsively, Kyodo News reported.

The judge also dismissed the defense team's argument that Ouchi had no intention of killing her daughter because she had mistakenly thought the baby was born dead, Kyodo reported.

The defendant was fully aware that her daughter was alive, the judge said.

