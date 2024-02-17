Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman gets 9 years in prison over death of 2-year-old granddaughter due to neglect

OSAKA

The Sakai branch of the Osaka District Court has sentenced a 47-year-old woman to nine years in prison for child neglect resulting in the death of her two-year-old granddaughter who died after being found unconscious at her apartment in Tondabayashi, Osaka Prefecture, in 2022.

According to the ruling handed down to Mayumi Ono on Friday, the child, Yuha Ono, was found unconscious and bleeding from the mouth, in a playpen in the living room at around 5:20 p.m. on June 29, 2022, by a boy who called 119, Kyodo News reported. She was taken to hospital where she died later that day.

An autopsy revealed Yuha had died of heatstroke and that she was emaciated from not having eaten enough food recently.

Ono, who was Yuha’s paternal grandmother, and her common-law husband, Takanori Momota, 52, were arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in death. The couple said they had left Yuha in the apartment alone for about 11 hours while they went to Universal Studios Japan, with Ono's five-year-old son (by Momota). They said they left a window open.

Yuha had been living with her grandmother, Momota, her grandmother’s 15-year-old son and the five-year-old boy. Her parents lived elsewhere. It was the 15-year-old boy who found Yuha and called 119.

Yuha was placed in her grandmother's care after she was taken into protective custody in January 2020 because her father had been abusing her mother, according to a child welfare center. Yuha’s father said that he couldn’t take on a parental role for Yuha due to the abuse he himself suffered as a child.

When asked by the judge whether she thought of handing Yuha over to her biological mother, Ono replied, “It did not occur to me at the time.”

The court also heard that Ono stopped taking Yuha to a daycare center several weeks before her death and believe that she was repeatedly neglected.

Ono's trial was conducted before lay judges. Momota was tried last year and sentenced to six years in prison.

