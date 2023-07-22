Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman gets suspended sentence for burying body of newborn baby in parents’ garden

0 Comments
NAGOYA

The Nagoya District Court has sentenced a 29-year-old unemployed woman to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, after she was found guilty of disposing of the body of her newborn baby girl by burying it in the garden at her parents’ home in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture, in April.

Kotomi Minagawa, who is single and lived apart from her parents, admitted that she buried the infant in the garden after giving birth at her apartment in Nagoya’s Naka Ward, Kyodo News reported. An autopsy revealed that the infant was stillborn.

Minagawa’s mother was weeding the garden when she found the baby’s remains at around 10:15 a.m. on April 18. There were no visible wounds on the remains which were wrapped in a pink towel and covered with dirt. 

Minagawa’s parents told police they were not aware she was pregnant. 

The court ruling did not say whether Minagawa knew who the father was or not.

