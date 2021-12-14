Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman gets suspended sentence for killing mentally disabled son

KYOTO

The Kyoto District Court has sentenced a 54-year-old woman to three years, suspended for five years, for killing her 17-year-old mentally disabled son at their apartment last year.

According to the court ruling, Ayano Sakayama used a belt to strangle her son Ryu, who had been attending a school for special needs students, while he was asleep on July 16, 2020, Sankei Shimbun reported. The two lived alone.

The next morning, a relative came to visit them at around 10:15 a.m. and found the body of the boy. At 10:50 a.m., Sakayama was seen on the edge of the roof of a nearby apartment building. However, police were able to talk her out of jumping. Police said there was a knife wound in Sakayama’s neck.

Sakayama told the court she was worn out from looking after her son.

The court also heard that Sakayama had been unable to find a facility that would take her son and that she concerned for his future.

Local media reported that in February 2019, Sakayama had consulted with police about her son’s violent behavior toward her at times.

