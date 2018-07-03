82-year-old woman gets suspended sentence for killing ex-husband

An 82-year-old woman was given a suspended sentence Tuesday for killing her former husband after growing exhausted from caring for the man who was suffering from dementia.

The Fukuoka District Court sentenced Taeko Baba to three years in prison, suspended for five years, for killing the 82-year-old man by drowning after forcing him to jump into the sea with her in the city of Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, on Aug 16, 2017.

Prosecutors had demanded a five-year prison term without suspension.

Baba began to take care of the man after their child asked her to in February last year following a traffic accident caused by him, though they had been estranged for about 30 years, the court said. They got divorced in May last year.

Baba grew exasperated from taking care of the man, leading her to plan a double suicide, according to the court.

Presiding Judge Koji Hiratsuka said the defendant was in a state of diminished responsibility at the time, adding that "the defendant had little help from other people and been struggling to prepare meals for him and arrange his residential care, which made her mental state worsen."

The judge said she felt she had no other choice but to commit double suicide and "deserves some sympathy and not strong censure."

