Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

82-year-old woman gets suspended sentence for killing ex-husband

2 Comments
FUKUOKA

An 82-year-old woman was given a suspended sentence Tuesday for killing her former husband after growing exhausted from caring for the man who was suffering from dementia.

The Fukuoka District Court sentenced Taeko Baba to three years in prison, suspended for five years, for killing the 82-year-old man by drowning after forcing him to jump into the sea with her in the city of Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, on Aug 16, 2017.

Prosecutors had demanded a five-year prison term without suspension.

Baba began to take care of the man after their child asked her to in February last year following a traffic accident caused by him, though they had been estranged for about 30 years, the court said. They got divorced in May last year.

Baba grew exasperated from taking care of the man, leading her to plan a double suicide, according to the court.

Presiding Judge Koji Hiratsuka said the defendant was in a state of diminished responsibility at the time, adding that "the defendant had little help from other people and been struggling to prepare meals for him and arrange his residential care, which made her mental state worsen."

The judge said she felt she had no other choice but to commit double suicide and "deserves some sympathy and not strong censure."

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

So apparently it's okay to kill someone if you have a really good reason

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Exactly, this is the second such incident reported on this website in the past few weeks.

Murder is murder, in this case the wife forced the husband to jump off a cliff and drown, not exactly a merciful killing. Same thing with the guy that brutally strangled his wife.

When we condone and excuse these types of things, it is a slippery slope.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Shrines

Amano-Yasugawara Power Spot

GaijinPot Travel

Travel / Hotels

Resume Writing Service Services Targeted On Your Needs ResumesTime.com

Insight Japan Today

5 YouTube Channels to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Castles

Kumamoto Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

6 Of The Best Salad Restaurants In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

These 5 Companies are Here to Help You Host the Best Summer BBQ in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret