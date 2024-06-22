 Japan Today
Woman goes on trial for killing friend at her request in Tokushima hotel room

TOKUSHIMA

A 23-year-old woman has gone on trial for killing a 21-year-old friend at her request in a hotel room in Tokushima City, Tokushima Prefecture, in April.

According to the indictment, Yuri Onoue, and the victim, Risa Kodera, were work colleagues in Saeki City, Oita Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. Prosecutors say Onoue stabbed Kodera with her consent, claiming she asked for help to commit suicide. Onoue also tried to kill herself with a kitchen knife and was hospitalized.

The two women checked in to the hotel on March 26. A hotel employee found them at around 1 p.m. on April 3 and called police. Kodera had knife wounds to her neck and was declared dead at the scene. Onoue also had a minor knife wound to her neck and was taken to hospital.

Onoue told police they brought two knives with them to the hotel and that she intended to kill herself after stabbing Kodera.

During the first hearing at the Tokushima District Court on Friday, Onoue said: "We tried to commit suicide together, but it was difficult, so she asked me to do it, and I killed her."

