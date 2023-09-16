Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman held over 44-year-old daughter’s death

IBARAKI

Police in Ishioka, Ibaraki Prefecture, have detained a woman in her 70s who says she killed her 44-year-old daughter with whom she lived.

According to police, the woman turned up at a police station at around 6:50 a.m. Friday and said she had killed her child, Kyodo News reported. Police went to the house, which was about 700 meters away, and found the body of the woman’s daughter, Yasuko Ishii, fully clothed and lying on a futon, in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said there were no signs of external injury on her body and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police said Ishii’s mother has been silent since turning herself in.

