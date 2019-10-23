Woman hit and killed by two cars; one driver stops, one flees

Police in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested an 85-year-old woman over the hit-and-run death of a 78-year-old pedestrian who died after being hit by two cars.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. Monday on National Route 294. The victim, Mitsuko Matsushita, was walking on a pedestrian crossing with no traffic lights when she was struck by two vehicles one after the other. The driver of the first car stopped but the second car kept going.

Matsushita was taken to hospital where she died late Monday.

Using street surveillance camera footage, police identified the second car and arrested the driver, Miyuki Sato, Tuesday, on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death.

Police quoted Sato as saying she didn’t know she had run over anybody.

The driver of the first car that hit Matsushita, Yoshimi Watanabe, 61, has also been arrested on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death.

