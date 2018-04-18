Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman hit, killed by two cars; one driver arrested, one doesn’t stop

SAITAMA

An 86-year-old woman was killed after being hit by two cars in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, on Tuesday night. 

The driver of one car stopped and was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death, but the driver of the other car kept going, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:20 p.m. The victim, Sueko Suzuki, was crossing a two-lane street when she was struck by a car driven by Masaki Mizuochi. She was flung into the path of another car going in the opposite direction. The driver of that car didn’t stop.

Suzuki was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the second car.

It was raining at the time of the accident and there is no crossing at the spot where Suzuki was hit by the cars.

Gee, I wonder why the other car didn't stop?

"The driver of one car stopped and was arrested..... there is no crossing at the spot where Suzuki was hit..."

Ah, that explains it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

