crime

Woman hit with hammer by man outside her home

OSAKA

Police are looking for a man who seriously injured a 70-year-old woman with a hammer in Matsubara City, Osaka Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 9 a.m. Fuji TV reported that the woman was leaving her home on a bicycle when a man suddenly approached her from behind and started hitting her on the head with a hammer, without saying a word.

After putting up a fight, the woman managed to seize the hammer and called out for help from a neighbor as the man fled.

Police said the woman suffered a fracture to her skull, but her condition was stable on Wednesday.

The assailant is described as being in his 20s, and was wearing a white face mask and brown jacket.

