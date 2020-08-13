Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman holding baby hit by truck on crossing; driver arrested

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

A woman holding her baby was hit by a truck as she walked on a crossing at an intersection in Yokohama on Thursday, police said, adding that the truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. at an intersection with traffic lights in Aoba Ward. The 37-year-old woman was holding her three-month-old daughter when she was hit by the truck which was turning right. 

The woman and her child were taken to hospital and are in a serious condition, police said.

Police said the driver of the truck, Reiko Ushibara, 48, has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she didn’t see the woman on the crossing.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

"I didn't see her, because I was screwing around with my phone, instead of driving / I was drunk".

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why are truck drivers worldwide such terrible drivers, despite driving being their only skill? I can't stand them truck drivers regardless where they're from, uncultured bogans.

Hope the mom and baby make a speedy recovery.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Obon Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 13-16

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Yūrei: Japanese Ghost Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Making The Most of Your Balcony in a Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Best Quiet Day Trips from Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Getting Mail Redelivered in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #92: Osaka Governor Recommends To Gargle Away The Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sitting Down with Sierra Todd, the Founder of Black Lives Matter Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Beyond The Screen: 8 Activities To Stimulate Young Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

3 Fusion Onigirazu Recipes To Impress

Savvy Tokyo