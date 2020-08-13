Woman holding baby hit by truck on crossing; driver arrested

A woman holding her baby was hit by a truck as she walked on a crossing at an intersection in Yokohama on Thursday, police said, adding that the truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. at an intersection with traffic lights in Aoba Ward. The 37-year-old woman was holding her three-month-old daughter when she was hit by the truck which was turning right.

The woman and her child were taken to hospital and are in a serious condition, police said.

Police said the driver of the truck, Reiko Ushibara, 48, has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she didn’t see the woman on the crossing.

