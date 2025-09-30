Woman in 80s fatally stabbed in Tokyo; suspect says he 'wanted to kill someone'

A woman in her 80s was fatally stabbed at an apartment on Tuesday in Machida, Tokyo, police said, with a man arrested on the spot.
The woman was attacked on the apartment's outdoor staircase in Machida at around 7:10 p.m. Her family made an emergency call, which led police officers to find the assailant near the crime scene.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead.
The suspect, Kota Kuwano, a 40-year-old resident of the city, was quoted as telling investigators that he just "wanted to kill someone" because he was tired of his life.© KYODO
falseflagsteve
A demonic man who has murdered a very senior lady just for kicks. This creature needs life in prison without parole. I oppose the death penalty for moral reasons you see.