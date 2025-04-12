 Japan Today
Police leave a supermarket where a woman was stabbed, in Kiyose, Tokyo, on Sunday. Image: KYODO
crime

Woman in critical condition after being stabbed at supermarket; husband arrested

3 Comments
TOKYO

A woman in her 50s is in a critical condition in hospital after she was stabbed in a supermarket in Kiyose, Tokyo, on Sunday morning.

Police said her husband has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. His wife was in a state of cardiac arrest when taken to hospital.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. at the Seiyu Kiyose store in front of Kiyose Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line, NHK reported. A customer on the third floor of the store called 110 and said a woman had been stabbed.

Police rushed to the store and found the woman unconscious, bleeding from stab wounds to her chest and right arm. A bloodstained knife was on the floor and her husband was standing nearby.

Police said the man has admitted stabbing his wife and quoted him as saying he and his wife had been having a financial dispute.

3 Comments
Dreadful the wife is dead. The hate from the husband must have been strong but no excuse for killing her.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The question is, why or how come the man was carrying a knife with him!??

Is it normal to carry a knife with you in Japan? What kind of knife was it?

As always the wrong questions are asked.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

wallace

Dreadful the wife is dead. 

"Woman in critical condition after being stabbed..."

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What’s with all the knife crime?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

