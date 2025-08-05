 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman in her 30s dies after being subdued by police officers in Obihiro

0 Comments
OBIHIRO, Hokkaido

A woman in her 30s lost consciousness and died after being subdued by police officers in Obihiro, Hokkaido, on Aug 2, police said.

According to Hokkaido Prefectural Police, a local resident called 110 around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, saying that a woman was screaming outside, Sankei Shimbun reported.

When two officers arrived, the woman was partially undressed and pacing up and down the street, yelling. The officers attempted to speak to her, but she responded incomprehensibly.

The officers restrained her face down on the ground, holding her hands and back. The woman lost consciousness shortly afterward, and was taken to hospital where she died at around 9:40 a.m.

Police said an autopsy revealed acute cardiac failure as the cause of death. They stated that there was no causal relationship between the woman's death and the police officers' response. No traces of drugs or alcohol were found in the woman's blood.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog