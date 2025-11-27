Woman in her 60s conned out of over ¥80 million in gold bars and cash in false investment scheme

A woman in her 60s living in Aichi Prefecture has been conned out of more than 80 million yen in cash and gold bars by someone she met on social media, following a false investment scheme.

According to police, the victim, who lives in Toyokawa City, became acquainted with a woman on Facebook between August and October of this year, NTV reported. She was then contacted by someone claiming to be the woman's uncle on the Line messaging app about investing in gold.

The woman believed the false story, downloaded an investment app, and transferred a total of 31.25 million yen in cash to the designated account in seven installments. She was further persuaded by a man claiming to work for a securities company, who told her he would take the gold bars and deposit an amount of the same value into her account. She handed over 2,600 grams of gold bars worth approximately 49.18 million yen to the man at a cafe.

The woman became suspicious of the perpetrator's repeated requests for money transfers and when her attempts to withdraw money were blocked, she contacted the police.

The total amount of losses amounted to more than 80 million yen.

© Japan Today