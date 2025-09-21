 Japan Today
crime

Woman in her 60s stabbed in Sendai; 34-year-old suspect arrested

0 Comments
SENDAI, Miyagi

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed a woman in her 60s.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. Sunday, TV Asahi reported. Police said Naho Ebihara is accused of stabbing the victim in the back with a knife at her home.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, police said, adding that Ebihara has admitted to the allegation.

According to police, the two were acquaintances, but details of their relationship have not been disclosed.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

