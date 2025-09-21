Woman in her 60s stabbed in Sendai; 34-year-old suspect arrested

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed a woman in her 60s.
The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. Sunday, TV Asahi reported. Police said Naho Ebihara is accused of stabbing the victim in the back with a knife at her home.
The victim was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, police said, adding that Ebihara has admitted to the allegation.
According to police, the two were acquaintances, but details of their relationship have not been disclosed.© Japan Today
