Woman in her 70s, son found dead at home in Saitama Pref

The body of a woman in her 70s and her second-eldest son, who is in his 50s, were found at the woman’s home in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday, police said.

At around 2 p.m., the woman’s eldest son, 55, called 110 stating that there were two people dead at his mother’s home, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the woman’s second-eldest son had multiple wounds on his body, while there were no external signs of injury on the woman’s body.

The woman lived with a man in his 50s. That man’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

According to police, the woman’s second-eldest son, who lived elsewhere, used to frequently visit his mother to see if she was OK. He went there on Wednesday night, but did not return home or show up for work on Thursday. His wife, worried by his disappearance, contacted her brother-in-law and they went to the woman’s house where the found the bodies.

Police said they looking for the woman’s missing companion.

