crime

Woman in her 80s conned out of ¥10 million

NAGOYA

A woman in her 80s, who lives in Nagoya, was conned out of 10 million yen after she received a phone call from someone pretending to be her grandson who said he desperately needed money to pay tax on the return from an investment scheme.

According to police, the woman received the call at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, TBS reported. The caller told the woman about the investment and his tax problem and said a lawyer would visit her that afternoon to pick up the money.

Later that day, a man pretending to be from a law office showed up and the woman gave him 10 million yen.

On Thursday, the woman called her grandson to see if everything was alright and realized she had been conned.

Still have 10 millions in her 80s, how much money she had during her 60s ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

