crime

Woman in her 80s dies after hit-and-run incident

KOBE

A woman in her 80s died after being found lying on the street following a hit-and-run incident in Kobe on Saturday.

According to police, a 66-year-old woman called 110 at around 7:45 p.m. and said the car she was driving might have hit someone lying on the road in Suma Ward, Kobe Shimbun reported.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was confirmed dead due to severe head injuries.

Police said that based on the victim's injuries and the account of the woman who called 110, the victim was hit by another car first and then run over by the caller's car.

Police said that for some reason, the elderly woman might have wandered onto the road. They added that they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the first car that hit the victim.

