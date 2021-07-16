Woman in her 80s found dead at home in Miyagi

A woman in her 80s was found dead at her home in Matsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, on Friday. Police said she had been beaten about the head with a blunt object.
According to police, the body of Kaneko Ono was found at around 4:20 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Police found the body after being asked to check on her by a relative who had been unable to contact her.
Police said Ono was bleeding from a head injury and was declared dead at the scene.
Ono lived alone, police said, adding that the house showed no signs of having been ransacked.© Japan Today
2 Comments
snowymountainhell
RIP poor old soul. -
snowymountainhell
Sadly, a savage, brutal end for your many years. - The community & the NPA will honor you with a swift ‘manhunt’ four your assailant and a speedy, yet fair justice will be rendered before more harm is done by this monster(s).