Woman in her 80s stabbed by man inside train station in Shimane Prefecture

Police in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a woman in her 80s inside JR Matsue Station.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Police said they received a call saying that a man with a knife had attacked a woman at the station.

Police rushed to the scene and detained the suspect, Seiichi Fudetani, who had already been subdued by five men in a building near the station. He had two knives on him at the time.

Police said he and the victim did not know each other and that Fudetani has given no motive for the attack.

The woman was taken to hospital where police said Sunday she was in a stable condition.

