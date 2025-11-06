Woman in office attacked by ex-employee who says he had grudge against company

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man, whose address and occupation are unknown, after he attacked a woman in her 50s with a hammer in the office of the company where he used to work.

According to police, Koki Takasu hit the woman multiple times with the hammer at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the company office on the third floor of a building in Ota Ward, TV Asahi reported.

The woman was alone in the office at the time but managed to call 110. Takasu was still at the office when police arrived. He was quoted as saying he had a grudge against the company.

The woman was taken to hospital where doctors said her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said Takasu was also carrying a survival knife with a blade approximately 20 cm long.

