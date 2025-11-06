 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman in office attacked by ex-employee who says he had grudge against company

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man, whose address and occupation are unknown, after he attacked a woman in her 50s with a hammer in the office of the company where he used to work.

According to police, Koki Takasu hit the woman multiple times with the hammer at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the company office on the third floor of a building in Ota Ward, TV Asahi reported.

The woman was alone in the office at the time but managed to call 110. Takasu was still at the office when police arrived. He was quoted as saying he had a grudge against the company.

The woman was taken to hospital where doctors said her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said Takasu was also carrying a survival knife with a blade approximately 20 cm long.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog