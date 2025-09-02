Woman indicted for abandoning corpse of baby girl who died after birth

The Fukuoka District Public Prosecutors Office has indicted a 35-year-old woman for placing the corpse of her newborn baby girl in a bag and leaving it in the hallway outside her apartment.

According to the indictment, Maki Nishi, an unemployed woman from Dazaifu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, placed the body of the infant who died after birth in a garbage bag between 4:55 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. on March 31, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Nishi covered the corpse with toilet paper and other items and left it in the hallway.

Nishi was initially arrested on suspicion of killing the baby but prosecutors dropped the charge, saying there was insufficient evidence to prove she killed the infant. An autopsy was unable to determine the cause of death.

Nishi was re-arrested on Aug 28 on a charge of abandoning the corpse of the infant.

© Japan Today