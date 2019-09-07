Woman indicted for killing 3-month-old daughter

A 31-year-old woman in Niigata Prefecture will stand trial after she was indicted for killing her 3-month-old daughter by dropping her three times on the floor from stairs at their home in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, in June.

Noriko Ito, a Nagaoka city official in charge of promoting gender equality, was arrested on June 12 on suspicion of killing her daughter Hikari who died in hospital from a brain contusion, Kyodo News reported.

After her arrest, Ito underwent a psychiatric evaluation from June 25 until Aug 30 to determine if she was mentally competent to stand trial. On Friday, prosecutors decided to indict her based on the results of the evaluation.

According to local media reports, people close to Ito said she appeared distressed over child-rearing. Married to a fellow Nagaoka city official, Ito also has a son and was on childcare leave from April.

Ito was home alone with her daughter at the time of the incident on June 12. The baby's grandmother called an ambulance after finding her bleeding on the floor when she visited their home.

Ito accompanied Hikari when she was taken to hospital and appeared panic stricken, according to police and medical staff.

© Japan Today/Kyodo