Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman indicted for killing 3-month-old daughter

0 Comments
NIIGATA

A 31-year-old woman in Niigata Prefecture will stand trial after she was indicted for killing her 3-month-old daughter by dropping her three times on the floor from stairs at their home in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, in June.

Noriko Ito, a Nagaoka city official in charge of promoting gender equality, was arrested on June 12 on suspicion of killing her daughter Hikari who died in hospital from a brain contusion, Kyodo News reported.

After her arrest, Ito underwent a psychiatric evaluation from June 25 until Aug 30 to determine if she was mentally competent to stand trial. On Friday, prosecutors decided to indict her based on the results of the evaluation.

According to local media reports, people close to Ito said she appeared distressed over child-rearing. Married to a fellow Nagaoka city official, Ito also has a son and was on childcare leave from April.

Ito was home alone with her daughter at the time of the incident on June 12. The baby's grandmother called an ambulance after finding her bleeding on the floor when she visited their home.

Ito accompanied Hikari when she was taken to hospital and appeared panic stricken, according to police and medical staff.

© Japan Today/Kyodo

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Empowering Curly-Haired Women With Kiyoko Matsuzawa

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

Odori Park

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Top Things to Do in Mie Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 36, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events Sep 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #46: Government Creates 3600-Page PDF to Help Consumers Make Cashless Payments

GaijinPot Blog