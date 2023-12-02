Woman indicted for killing her 8-year-old son, 5-year-old daughter

Prosecutors in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, have indicted a 39-year-old woman for killing her 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter at their home in July.

Akiko Ota, a part-time bar worker, was arrested on July 24 on suspicion of stabbing her son Keishin and her daughter Riko in the neck with a knife as they slept early that morning, Kyodo News reported. She called 110 at around 6:30 a.m. on July 24 and told police she had killed her children.

Prosecutors decided to have Ota, a single mother, undergo a psychiatric evaluation for three months to determine if she was mentally fit to stand trial.

After her arrest, Ota was quoted by police as saying she intended to kill herself but could not bear the thought of leaving her children behind with no one to look after them.

