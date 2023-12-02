Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman indicted for killing her 8-year-old son, 5-year-old daughter

0 Comments
IBARAKI

Prosecutors in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, have indicted a 39-year-old woman for killing her 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter at their home in July.

Akiko Ota, a part-time bar worker, was arrested on July 24 on suspicion of stabbing her son Keishin and her daughter Riko in the neck with a knife as they slept early that morning, Kyodo News reported. She called 110 at around 6:30 a.m. on July 24 and told police she had killed her children.

Prosecutors decided to have Ota, a single mother, undergo a psychiatric evaluation for three months to determine if she was mentally fit to stand trial.

After her arrest, Ota was quoted by police as saying she intended to kill herself but could not bear the thought of leaving her children behind with no one to look after them.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

I can’t believe this, it’s relentless and incredibly upsetting. Just showed this article to my partner and she cried. How can a mother do this? She is obviously a total monster or her brain has gone potty for some reason that hasn’t been revealed yet, maybe she has an untreated mental illness or didn’t take her meds,

RIP innocent little children.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Why Autumn is My Favorite Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design and Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Things to See and Do in Kumamoto City

GaijinPot Blog

8 Great Christmas Markets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hanayome Noren Train

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Osuzu

GaijinPot Travel

Narita or Haneda: Which airport should I fly into?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Find a Job in Japan When You Live Overseas

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Art Aquarium Ginza

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Marriage-Centered Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov 27 – Dec 3

Savvy Tokyo

12 Christmas Cakes In Tokyo for Year-End 2023 Celebrations

Savvy Tokyo