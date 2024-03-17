Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman indicted for murder of 79-year-old mother in Okinawa Prefecture

NAHA, Okinawa

The Naha District Public Prosecutors Office has indicted a 48-year-old woman for the murder of her 79-year-old mother in Nanjo City last November.

Prosecutors made the decision after the woman underwent a psychiatric evaluation to determine if she was mentally able to stand trial, local media reported. 

According to the indictment, the woman knocked her mother to the floor in their home and then stabbed her in the neck with a pair of scissors. 

Prosecutors have not disclosed whether the woman has admitted to the crime, nor given any motive.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

