Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman injured by ex-boyfriend; suspect tries to commit suicide

1 Comment
CHIBA

A 23-year-old woman was choked by her 47-year-old ex-boyfriend who then tried to commit suicide in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, police said Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. on Friday. Sankei Shimbun reported that the woman was attacked by her ex-boyfriend in front of her residence in Kitazakae, Urayasu. The victim fought him off, sustaining minor injuries to her neck.

The suspect was found collapsed and bleeding from the neck in the bathroom of the victim’s apartment. There was a fruit knife beside him. He was taken to hospital where he is currently unconscious and in a critical condition.

Urayasu police said the woman had previously consulted with them about her ex-boyfriend’s stalking behavior and that they had issued a warning to him to stay away from her.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

A 23 year old going out with a 47 year old...

i think she must have some issues, too...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel