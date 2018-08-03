Woman injured by ex-boyfriend; suspect tries to commit suicide

A 23-year-old woman was choked by her 47-year-old ex-boyfriend who then tried to commit suicide in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, police said Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. on Friday. Sankei Shimbun reported that the woman was attacked by her ex-boyfriend in front of her residence in Kitazakae, Urayasu. The victim fought him off, sustaining minor injuries to her neck.

The suspect was found collapsed and bleeding from the neck in the bathroom of the victim’s apartment. There was a fruit knife beside him. He was taken to hospital where he is currently unconscious and in a critical condition.

Urayasu police said the woman had previously consulted with them about her ex-boyfriend’s stalking behavior and that they had issued a warning to him to stay away from her.

