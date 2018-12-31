Woman injured by two men in attempted robbery in Sapporo

A woman in her 20s was injured by two men who tried to steal her handbag as she walked home along a street in Sapporo on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:55 p.m. in Higashi Ward. The woman told police she was returning home when she was attacked from behind by two men, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the two men shoved the woman to the ground and then tried to yank her handbag from her shoulder. When the woman yelled out and resisted, one of the men hit her fingers and leg with a metal bar.

The two men then fled, empty-handed.

Police said the woman suffered two broken fingers and an injury to her right leg.

The two suspects were dressed all in black. Police are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify them.

