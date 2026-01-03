 Japan Today
crime

Woman injured in attempted robbery at her home

KAGOSHIMA

Police in Isa City, Kagoshima Prefecture, are looking for a man who broke into a woman's home and threatened her with a knife in an attempted robbery.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 a.m. Friday. TBS reported that the intruder demanded money but the woman refused and suffered minor injuries to her hand in a scuffle with the man who fled without taking anything.

The man is described as being in his 60s, about 170 cm tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark pants and sunglasses.

