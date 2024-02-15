Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman in adult entertainment industry arrested after bodies of 3 infants found at her home

0 Comments
KAGAWA

Police in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old woman employed at an adult entertainment establishment on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of three infants at her home.

Police said Ayumi Yamashita, who was arrested on Wednesday, has admitted giving birth to all three of them, aged three and under, Kyodo News reported. The third child was born last June. Yamashita told police she wrapped the bodies in towels and placed them in plastic bags which she put in a closet.

Police said they received a call from an anonymous person, prompting them to search Yamashita’s residence. Yamashita lived alone in the apartment.

Police said all the bodies had decomposed and added that an autopsy will be conducted to try and determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sunrise Express

GaijinPot Travel

culture

Nisonin Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Visual Kei

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Plum Blossom Perfumes

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Do’s & Don’ts In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Hogon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 12 – 18, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Saga

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog