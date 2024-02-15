Woman in adult entertainment industry arrested after bodies of 3 infants found at her home

Police in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old woman employed at an adult entertainment establishment on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of three infants at her home.

Police said Ayumi Yamashita, who was arrested on Wednesday, has admitted giving birth to all three of them, aged three and under, Kyodo News reported. The third child was born last June. Yamashita told police she wrapped the bodies in towels and placed them in plastic bags which she put in a closet.

Police said they received a call from an anonymous person, prompting them to search Yamashita’s residence. Yamashita lived alone in the apartment.

Police said all the bodies had decomposed and added that an autopsy will be conducted to try and determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today